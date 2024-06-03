Spanish Football Federation preparing substantial offer for ex-Barcelona director

The Spanish Football Federation has been under heavy scrutiny over the last 10, following the controversies surrounding former president Luis Rubiales, and the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption. Current chief Pedro Rocha is aiming to get things going in the right direction, and to do so, he hopes to count on Mateu Alemany.

Alemany has been out of work since leaving his role as Barcelona’s director of football last summer, although he could be set for a similar position at the Federation, as Relevo have reported that Rocha is readying an offer for the 61-year-old.

The idea is for Alemany to replace the recently-sacked Albert Luque, although he would have more responsibility than a usual director of football. He’d answer directly to Rocha, suggesting that the position he’d hold would be more akin to the sporting CEO or vice-president.

Alemany is very highly-regarded across Spanish football, and it has come as a surprise that he is still out of work. However, if Rocha gets his way, that could soon be about to change.