Sevilla take first step towards signing Barcelona starlet on season-long loan

Sevilla are eyeing up a significant rebuild this summer, following the appointment of Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta as the club’s new manager. The 49-year-old is already eyeing up one of his former pupils at Barcelona as a possible signing for the upcoming transfer window.

As reported by Sport, Sevilla have already spoken to Barcelona on multiple occasions in regards to a possible season-long loan deal for Fati, who worked with Garcia Pimienta when he was in the youth ranks in Catalonia. Fati is “highly appreciated” by Los Nervionenses’ manager.

However, a deal would be complicated, with the return stating that all three parties would need to make financial sacrifices in order for an agreement to be reached. Sevilla are prepared to wait for Fati, who will be assessed by Hansi Flick upon the start of Barcelona’s pre-season schedule.

Moving to Sevilla could be the move that Fati needs to kick-start his career, which has been in decline over the last couple of years. Garcia Pimienta is more than capable of getting the best out of him, although for now, any agreement with Barcelona appears to be a long way off.

