Segunda Play-Offs set as final La Liga spot goes up for grabs

La Liga will have three new members next season to replace the departing Granada, Almeria and Cadiz, with Leganes and Real Valladolid already confirmed as two of them. Butarque celebrated on Saturday, as they saw their place confirmed in La Liga and themselves crowned as champions of Segunda on the final day of the season, beating Elche 2-0 with goals from Miguel de la Fuente and Juan Cruz.

It was Racing Santander who missed out on the play-offs in desperate fashion, losing by a goal to bottom-placed and already relegated Villarreal B. A win would’ve gotten them a spot in the dance, with Real Oviedo beaten 4-3 by Eibar. Mirandes beat Amorebieta to confirm the latter’s relegation alongside Villarreal B, Alcorcon and Andorra. Deportivo La Coruna and Castellon have been confirmed as two of their replacements.

CLASIFICACIÓN | ¡Consulta la tabla tras las 42 jornadas de #LALIGAHYPERMOTION! Esto aún no ha terminado… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/vYzhdXT9tF — LALIGA HYPERMOTION (@LaLiga2) June 2, 2024

Oviedo and Eibar will face off again in the play-off semi-finals on the 8th of June, and Sporting Gijon and Espanyol going head-to-head in the other one the day after. The second legs will be on the 12th and 13th the following week.

It leaves the possibility open for an Asturian derby in the final. Eibar are looking to wreturn to La Liga three years on, having finished in the play-offs each season since being relegated. Meanwhile Espanyol’s record of having come straight back up every time they have gone down from La Liga is in jeopardy.