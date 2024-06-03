Saga over: Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of Kylian Mbappe, set to take number 9 jersey

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is finally over. Seven years after Real Madrid initially registered their interest in the French forward, they have now announced that he will join the club on the 1st of July, once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

It was heavily reported last week that Real Madrid intended to announce the signing of Mbappe after the Champions League final. True to those reports, the deal has now been announced, with the 25-year-old signing a five-year contract. He is expected to wear the number nine jersey, which was held last by his countryman, Karim Benzema.

A final agreement was reached over the weekend, and with the deal now finalised, Mbappe will now focus on captaining France at this summer’s European Championship, which kicks off next Friday. The idea is for his presentation to take place the week after the tournament concludes, with a likely date being the 15th or 16th of July.

There is sure to be plenty of excitement among Madridistas following this announcement, with one of the best players in the world joining Carlo Ancelotti’s already star-studded squad. It will be very interesting to see how Mbappe gets on during his time at Real Madrid, which will begin next month.