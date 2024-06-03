Real Madrid star named Champions League Player of the Season with four entrants in Gala XI

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been named Champions League player of the season by UEFA, after a series of performances that helped see Los Blancos lift the trophy for the 15th time. He was one of several awards for Real Madrid players.

The Brazilian forward scored six goals and gave five assists in his 10 appearances, scoring and proving decisive in every round of the knockout stages. Vinicius also became the first Brazilian to score in two finals.

Vinícius Júnior: the first Brazilian to score in two different finals 🇧🇷#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RfbNzlH93n — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2024

“I’m very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much,” he told UEFA. “It’s an incredible thing. Not everyone can experience it and win it so many times.”

Vini in the Champions League final… 😁#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/5JzVRIYLK9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2024

Teammate Jude Bellingham won the Young Player of the tournament, picking up the trophy in his first season at the club, named by the UEFA Technical Observer Panel.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games. I can’t put it into words. It’s the best night of my life. It’s got to be up there in terms of the perfect season. I can’t have dreamed it much better than this. I’m so grateful to my team-mates, my family, the team behind the scenes: the physios, everyone there. This is a massive group effort.”

Los Blancos were responsible for more of the team of the season than any other side along with Borussia Dortmund, with Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger also honoured. Harry Kane, Vitinha and Phil Foden were the only other entrants.