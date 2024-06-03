Real Madrid star asks club for more time to figure out contract decision

Saturday’s Champions League final was the final match in a Real Madrid jersey for Toni Kroos, ahead of his retirement later this summer. He may not be the only veteran to have played his final match, with Nacho Fernandez contemplating whether to sign a one-year contract extension.

Nacho is still deliberating on his decision, and according to Marca, he has asked Real Madrid for more time to figure out his future plans. Club officials have accepted, as they are in no rush to determine his situation for next season.

The current expectation is that Nacho will leave, but two players set to continue for another 12 months are Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. The former confirmed during Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations that he will be staying on, while Lucas is also extending after impressing club bosses with his contributions last season.

The final player whose future is to be determined is Joselu Mato, who will almost certainly sign for Real Madrid on a permanent basis. The decision has been taken, but it will not be made official until the outcome of Espanyol’s fate in the Segunda play-offs is known.