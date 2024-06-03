Real Madrid release compilation video celebrating Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, leaves fans very excited

On Monday, the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga was officially ended, with Real Madrid announcing the arrival of the 25-year-old on the 1st of July, once his Paris Saint-Germain contract comes to an end. To mark the occasion, Los Blancos released a compilation video, further wetting the appetite of their supporters.

The video starts with a narrated voice asking “are you watching closely?”, before showing many of the goals that Mbappe has scored throughout this career so far.

If Real Madrid fans were already excited about Mbappe’s impending arrival, they certainly would be after watching that video. It highlights the extreme talent that he has, and will continue to show – this time, in a white jersey.

There will be no movement on the Mbappe matter in the coming weeks due to his involvement at Euro 2024, with his presentation as a Real Madrid player expected to take place the week after the competition ends – a likely date is the 15/16th of July.