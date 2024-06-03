Real Madrid defender yet to respond to interest in new contract

Real Madrid have once again lifted the Champions League trophy, and while there are some obvious heroes, there were plenty of unsung contributions too. Not least from Ferland Mendy, who was stoic and solid throughout their run to a La Liga and Champions League double.

The 29-year-old has a year left on his deal, and turned down an offer to go to Saudi Arabia last summer. At the start of the year, he was spoken about as a candidate to leave, with Alphonso Davies heavily linked to Los Blancos.

However Carlo Ancelotti has vouched for Mendy though, calling him the best defensive left-back in the world. Los Blancos now seem keen to hold onto him, and Marca say they have communicated their interest in renewing his deal, but have not had a response from Mendy’s camp. He is thought to be paying close attention to how the Davies move plays out, with the Canadian weighing up an offer from Bayern Munich.

Mendy has shown his value over the past season, and a large part of the reason that Los Blancos were able to go through their Champions League campaign without losing a game is down to the solidity that Mendy and Carvajal provide. Given his age, it seems likely Real Madrid will consider younger alternatives, and could well depend on the length of deal he is offered, and whether he wants to compete for his spot.