Rafael Marquez makes desires known on Barcelona future after first team snub

For much of the year, Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez was rumoured to be in the running for the top job in Catalonia, but with Hansi Flick winning out as Xavi Hernandez’s replacement, the Mexican’s future has been called into question. Marquez’s contract is up at the end of the season, and it is not clear whether Barcelona will offer him a new deal.

Marquez, 45, has interest from other clubs too, and could potentially take over a more senior role, but told MD that he would be keen to take charge of a third season at the club.

“Of course I would like (promotion), but it means getting ahead of the future. As I have said throughout the season I go game by game and if it happens we will see. But obviously yes, I would like to continue.”

Those statements came after a 2-1 win over Ibiza in the play-off semi-final first leg away from home, putting Barca Atletic in pole position for the final.

“I try to maintain balance. In the end they are emotions and you have to be in a good state in order to be able to address them, and to be able to think what is best for the team. Well, you try to do that, stay calm and always maintain the correct stance.”

Marquez is widely believed to have done a solid job with Barcelona’s youngsters this season, having lost many players in the summer, and missed out on the likes of Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi, players he thought he would have for much of the season. Whether Barcelona can find an agreement on a new deal remains to be seen.