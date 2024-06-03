Newcastle United make move for La Liga standout as €41m offer is tabled

In recent seasons, it has felt like a case of Valencia having Giorgi Mamardashvili on borrowed time. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move away last summer, before ultimately staying on. However, now could be the time that Los Che lose one of their most important players.

Newcastle United have been sniffing around Mamardashvili over the last few months, and according to COPE’s Pedro Morata, they have now submitted an offer worth €41m. It’s worth noting that this is above the reported €40m asking price that Valencia have set for the Georgian goalkeeper.

💥 Informa @pedro_morata 💰 El Newcastle a través de la agente Marian Khadour y la propiedad/dirección del club ha ofrecido 41M€ al @valenciacf por Mamardasvhili 📈 El club inglés ha ido subiendo la oferta y ahora la pelota está en el tejado de Peter Lim 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/pYkBHwGfe4 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 3, 2024

Mamardashvili, who was statistically the best ‘keeper in La Liga last season, is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, although he may not be a guaranteed starter at St James’ Park, with Newcastle already having English international Nick Pope on their books.

It remains to be seen how Valencia approach this offer. They have already signed Mamardashvili’s supposed replacement, that being Stole Dimitrievski, so a sale is likely to occur. The money raised would certainly help improve Ruben Baraja’s squad for next season.