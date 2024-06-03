Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Sergi Roberto, Nacho Fernandez and Mikayil Faye

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Barcelona U-turn on future of veteran

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto had an agreement to renew his contract with the Blaugrana, whne it looked as though Xavi Hernandez would stay for the final year of his contract, but then with the departure of Xavi last week, the club’s strategy has changed and they are now prioritising other players.

As things stand, he is closer to leaving than he is to staying, and his camp are already looking for exit options. He could go to Major League Soccer, where he has expressed an interest in playing in the past, but I think that there could well be a chance that he has options to stay in Europe, I wouldn’t rule it out.

Barcelona intending to hang onto 20-year-old defender despite interest

Barcelona have a lot of belief in Mikayil Faye’s quality, and the club wants him to be involved in the first team. He will no doubt do the preseason with them, with the Catalan giants scheduled to head back to the USA this summer.

They intend on keeping him, but as we know, when it comes to their transfer plans, it could depend on the offers that come in for him. Hence it makes sense that Barcelona have not set a price for him so far, because they would rather hold onto the Senegalese centre-back if possible.

Real Madrid captain still likely to move on in spite of Champions League win

Nacho’s future will be resolved in the coming days, but it is true that the player’s thought was, at least until a few days ago before Real Madrid won the Champions League final, to leave the club. This is the information that has been given to us most recently.

I understand that it is not an easy choice because Nacho and Real Madrid have an unbreakable bond, and Nacho has shown this year that he is still at the level of Real Madrid, with some important performances in the Champions League knockout stages. In fact, Nacho is thinking a lot about the decision. What we are told so far is that nothing has changed and that he finally wants to make a change, heading either to Major League Soccer or to Saudi Arabia but in any case, outside of Europe. We will see if the indications we have are confirmed before long.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.