Manchester City to rival Barcelona for Hansi Flick’s top pivot target

Hansi Flick will officially begin work as Barcelona manager in the next week or so, and one of the first orders of his tenure will be to identify transfer targets. Early reports have suggested that the player he wants the most is Joshua Kimmich, whom he managed very successful during their time together at Bayern Munich.

🚨 Balde is aware that he faces a new challenge in his career and wants to be at his best to convince Flick that he is the starting left-back of the new Barça. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 3, 2024

Kimmich’s future at Bayern looks far from certain, and given that his contract ends in 2025, he could be available on the market. Barcelona will be aware, although they will face strong competition from Manchester City, according to reports in England and Germany (via Sport).

Pep Guardiola also coached Kimmich at Bayern, and he would be very interested in a reunion. The likelihood is that Man City will be able to offer more than Barcelona, in both transfer fee and wage package.

If Man City’s interest is genuine, it’s very bad news for Barcelona, as they would surely be second favourites to sign the German pivot. They may need to consider other targets, which would not be a good start to Flick’s tenure.