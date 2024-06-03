Mallorca manager Jagoba Arrasate eyeing up union with Real Betis star, Barcelona monitoring situation

Mallorca are starting a new era under Jagoba Arrasate, who has taken over from Javier Aguirre, who left at the end of last season. Arrasate is already considering summer transfer targets, and one of his former players is at the top of his shortlist.

According to Relevo, Arrasate wants Mallorca to sign Ez Abde, whom he coached during the 2022-23 season when he was in charge at Osasuna. He tried to re-sign him last summer, but the Moroccan winger ended up at Real Betis, where he has had a tough opening campaign.

The report notes that Betis are opening to all possibilities when it comes to Abde. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini considers him a good player for the present and future, but club bosses are open to organising an exit – either via a loan or permanent deal – as he is one of the higher earners in the first team squad. Barcelona will hope for the latter, as they have a 50% sell-on clause from the agreement with Los Verdiblancos last summer.

2023-24 was a tough season for Abde, and he is unlikely to be a regular starter for Betis when the 2024-25 campaign kicks off in August. Reuniting at Mallorca with Arrasate could be the tonic he needs to kick on.