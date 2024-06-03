Kylian Mbappe to wear number 9 jersey at Real Madrid – before taking new number in 2025

Real Madrid announced Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited signing on Monday in a particularly short statement. The only details revealed was the length of contract that the 25-year-old will be on: five seasons, meaning that he will remain in the Spanish capital until 2029 at the earliest.

It was not revealed what squad number Mbappe will receive. That’s likely to be made known when he is presented to the fans and media after the conclusion of Euro 2024, although Le Parisien have reported that he will wear the vacant number nine, which was last held by his countryman Karim Benzema.

However, like his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe will only wear nine for one season. The report states that an agreement has already been reached for him to take the number 10 jersey from Luka Modric in the summer of 2025, when the Croatian veteran is expected to depart Los Blancos.

Regardless, it matters little what number Mbappe wears for Real Madrid, although it will be iconic nonetheless. He is sure to score many, many goals in the famous white jersey, and from next season, he will be eyeing up his first-ever Champions League title.