Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann left out of France Olympics squad for Paris 2024

France have released their squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and Thierry Henry has not included Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Eduardo Camavinga in his squad.

The players, in the case of Mbappe and Griezmann have declared their desire to play in the Olympics, which starts 10 days after the final of the Euros, and ends just a week before La Liga begins, while admitting it is not up to them. All of the reporting is that they will not be allowed to join the squad.

Henry, President Emmanuel Macron and France manager Didier Deschamps have openly spoken about persuading Mbappe’s ‘next club’, with an announcement he will join Real Madrid expected this week, to allow him to attend the games in his home city. So far all of the reporting has been that this will be denied.

As pointed out by Marca though, there is still space for one more over-23 player in the squad yet, beyond Alexandre Lacazette and Jean-Philippe Mateta, which leaves the door open for one more, presumably Mbappe or Griezmann, if they secure the permission of Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.