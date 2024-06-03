Jose Mourinho not in talks to re-sign Atletico Madrid veteran at Fenerbahce

Atletico Madrid will look to move on several first team players this summer, as Diego Simeone aims to have his squad overhauled ahead of the 2024-25 season kicking off in August. In terms of defenders, Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic are set to leave, which another to have been linked with a departure is Cesar Azpilicueta.

Reports have suggested that Fenerbahce are interested in a move for Cesar Azpilicueta. New manager Jose Mourinho coached the veteran Spaniard during his second spell at Chelsea, although for now at least, no talks have taken place between any of the parties, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

🔴⚪️❌ No talks between Fenerbahçe and César Azpilicueta so far, despite reports. pic.twitter.com/3JeQcnBV5a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

Azpilicueta, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer after leaving Chelsea as a free agent, appears to be one of the few defenders that is trusted by Simeone, although given his age, he could end up being someone that is considered for sale – provided that an acceptable offer is received. For now, they will look to retain his services for next season.