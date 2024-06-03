Girona receive €16m offer from West Ham United as Julen Lopetegui targets star performer

Girona are set for a very busy summer, as they prepare for their first season in the Champions League. A significant number of signings will be targeted, although they could end up losing several key players – one of those that looks closest to leaving is star midfielder and regular captain Aleix Garcia.

Bayer Leverkusen were rumoured to have agree personal terms with the 26-year-old in the last couple of weeks, although the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions appear to be facing strong competition. According to Catalunya Radio (via Sport), West Ham United have entered the race, submitting an offer in excess of €16m in the process.

Julen Lopetegui, who was recently appointed at the new manager of West Ham, is a huge fan of Garcia, and he’d love to have him for next season onwards. Girona will evaluate the offer in the coming days, before giving a response.

Given the interest that has already been shown in him this early into the summer, it would be a major surprise if Garcia remained at Girona for their debut Champions League campaign. His departure would be a monumental blow, although you’d fancy sporting director Quique Carcel to find an acceptable replacement.