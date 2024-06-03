Girona consider €10m man as alternative to Barcelona defender

Girona are making their squad preparations ahead of their debut season in the Champions League. One area that needs to be addressed by the Catalan club is in central defence, where they only have the veteran trio of Daley Blin, David Lopez and Juanpe, following Eric Garcia’s return to Barcelona.

Girona want to re-sign Garcia, although it will depend on whether Barcelona will allow another deal to take place. If not, alternatives have already been lined, and one of those is Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol, as reported by Sport.

The Catalan daily say that Marmol’s entourage are aware of the interest being shown in the 22-year-old, who had a fine debut season in La Liga in 2023-24. They believe that a deal could be done over the summer.

€10m would be enough for Girona to get Marmol out of Las Palmas, as that is the release clause in his contract. Champions League money will help them to be able to afford that figure, although it’s still not set in stone that a deal could take place.