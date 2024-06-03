Fabrizio Romano provides intriguing response on Barcelona links to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes lifted the FA Cup following a surprise victory over rivals Manchester City. As the high winds down for the Red Devils, questions over the future of Fernandes have tinged recent days with concern.

Fernandes, 29, responded that he ‘had to think’ about his future last week, words that were followed quickly links to Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Speaking to Caught Offside about those links, Fabrizio Romano did not dampen those rumours.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.”

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

Fernandes may well be looking at his final chances this summer and next to make a final big move in his career, and is yet to compete for a title in any of the top five European leagues. It seems far-fetched to think about Barcelona mustering the money that United would no doubt demand, but Bayern may well be a more realistic destination.