Fabrizio Romano outlines summer plans for Real Madrid with six players on the agenda

Real Madrid are still celebrating their 15th Champions League win, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley. There will be little rest in the offices in Chamartin though, with this week set to be a busy one this summer.

The main event is obviously Kylian Mbappe, whose signing is expected to be announced this week, but will likely be presented to the fans in July. Endrick Felipe will also make the move from Palmeiras when he turns 18 on the 17th of July, consummating a €40m move with a chance to add €20m more depending on variables.

Speaking to Caught Offside though, Fabrizio Romano said there was plenty of business ahead.

“So, what next for Real Madrid this summer? For now obviously the plan is to announce this historic Mbappe signing, and after that they want to sign the new deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. Then we’ll have to see what they decide to do as they have other interesting targets.”

Alongside Lucas Vazquez in the back four, Los Blancos could seek to get younger, with two of Europe’s brightest talents.

“One name, as mentioned before, is Alphonso Davies. We’ll have to see what happens on that as it’s gone a bit quiet while we wait on the player’s decision after Bayern Munich offered him a new contract. Leny Yoro also remains on their list but it will depend on what kind of price tag Lille ask for. 16-year-old River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is also being monitored.”

It has been remarked upon in recent months in Spain that Real Madrid are building for an era of dominance, extending their current European run into the domestic too. Certainly their collection of talents outstrips that of Barcelona or Atletico Madrid currently, and if they can bring in some of the names mentioned by Romano, then there will be plenty of depth challenging the starters.