Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Kylian Mbappe following announcement of Real Madrid move

Following the announcement of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, which will become official at the start of next month, message flooded in to the 25-year-old, with many coming from his new teammates.

Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior all reacted to the news that Mbappe will be joining them at Real Madrid later this summer, but perhaps the biggest message came from Cristiano Ronaldo – Mbappe’s childhood hero.

Ronaldo commented on Mbappe’s statement on Instagram, and he expressed his delight at the move. It’s safe to say that he expects big things from the French striker in the years to come.

“Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu!”

⚪️👋🏻 “Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu… hala Madrid!”. Cristiano Ronaldo ✖️ Kylian Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/UVEmCaEmgl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

Understandably, the announcement of Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid has blown up the Internet – it even broke Los Blancos’ website for a few minutes, such was the traffic that it generated. It is one of the biggest transfers for many a year, and all eyes will be on Mbappe when he starts his new life in Madrid.