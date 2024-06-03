Barcelona unlikely to place bid for Manchester United star

Barcelona were linked with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes last week, but a move for the 29-year-old playmaker is highly unlikely.

Fernandes has been a standout for Manchester United over the past few years, and as he approaches the latter end of his best years, has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils. It’s been confirmed that his agent was in talks with top clubs last week, following links to Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However if it sounded a little beyond Barcelona’s budget, Matteo Moretto has confirmed it. The Italian transfer insider has explained that it is ‘difficult’ to see Fernandes making a move to Barcelona due to the economics of any deal. The Catalan giants are also not prioritising a player of his position or role currently, with other areas of the pitch representing more pressing needs.

Barcelona are thought to be looking for a left winger and a defensive midfielder this summer first and foremost, having failed to replace Sergio Busquets, and struggled to find a natural presence on the left since moving to a more traditional 4-3-3, rather than using Gavi there as a fourth midfielder last season.