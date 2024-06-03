Barcelona starlet would welcome summer return to Girona

Hansi Flick will run the rule over Barcelona’s entire first team squad when he begins work in the next week or so. One player he will evaluate is Pablo Torre, whose future at the Catalan giants looks far from certain, having significantly lost prominence over the last 12-18 months.

Torre was shipped out on loan to Girona last summer having not been needed by former manager Xavi Hernandez, although he struggled for regular playing time in Michel Sanchez’s side. Aleix Garcia, Yangel Herrera and Ivan Martin would start almost every match, which meant that the young midfielder was reduced to substitute appearances at best.

Despite his lack of playing time at Girona, Torre enjoyed his spell there, and according to MD, he would welcome a return this time if he is primed for an exit by Barcelona, which is more than likely.

It’s been a very tough couple of seasons for Torre, having failed to secure regular football. He needs to start playing more regularly, and that could happen at Girona next season if Garcia and Martin depart, which is heavily rumoured at this stage.