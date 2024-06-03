Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong slammed by football icon – “He plays like a ghost”

The 2023-24 season wasn’t an easy one for Frenkie de Jong, as he was unable to help Barcelona to any trophies. On top of that, he suffered three separate ankle injuries, the latest of which he is still recovering from.

He’s hoping to play a big role for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, provided that he recovers in time. But before he’s even taken to the pitch, he’s been slammed in the media by Dutch icon Ruud Gullit.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport (via MD), Gullit recounted a story involving Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff as a way of calling out de Jong for a supposed lack of effort and involvement whilst on the football pitch.

“I’m going to say something about Frenkie. I started at Feyenoord playing as a right winger. Then Johan Cruyff said to me: ‘Ruud, you have to improve the game of your teammates.’ I never understood him. But do you know why he told me that? Because when you improve your teammates’ game, you always play well! Does Frenkie do that? No, Frenkie doesn’t. He plays badly. He’s not up to the qualities he has.

“If you look at Frenkie de Jong during the last World Cup, he was like a ghost! He must take matters into his own hands.”

Hearing these comments just before the start of Euro 2024 is hardly going to do de Jong well, although Gullit will feel that they can be used to provide motivation. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the Barcelona midfielder gets on in Germany, if he is able to play some part for the Netherlands.