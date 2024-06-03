Barcelona have 21-year-old Spain star as top priority for summer transfer window, player aware of interest

Hansi Flick will begin work as Barcelona manager in the next week or so, and one of his first jobs will be to identify transfer targets for the upcoming summer window, which opens in July. A new left winger is wanted, and it appears that the club have come to a consensus on who to sign in that area.

Nico Williams has been strongly linked with Barcelona for months, and according to Sport, he will be one of their top targets for the summer. The 21-year-old and his representatives have already been notified that the Catalan giants will push hard to get a deal done over the coming weeks.

Williams has a release clause believed to be in the region of €60m, which would be Athletic Club’s asking price. Barcelona are hoping to pay the amount in a series of instalments in the hope of getting a deal done as early as possible, although they are willing to pay the full amount if that’s what it takes – although they would have to delay first, so that the necessary funds are raised.

Williams would be a top, top signing for Barcelona, and he’d nail down their left wing position for many years to come. For now, it remains to be seen whether they can amass the funds needed to appease Athletic.