Barcelona face losing top scorer in youth team after not exercising clause

Barcelona could miss out on valuable funds this summer, after failing to exercise purchase option on Barca Atletic’s top scorer Pau Victor. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and is currently the Pichichi for Primera RFEF too.

Victor joined Barca Atletic on loan last summer from Girona, with an option to buy for €3m. Yet Sport say that this option expired on the 15th of April, and the Blaugrana have not contact either Girona or Victor about his future. Those goals have come in 36 games, and he also has six assists to his name.

The general consensus was that Barcelona would try to sell Victor on at a profit, but unless they had doubts about their ability to attract an offer for Victor, then it seems like a missed opportunity. Girona could look to sell him themselves, although with Artem Dovbyk a highly coveted forward, and Cristhian Stuani turning 38 in October, they could decide to keep him around as extra depth in their first Champions League campaign next season.