Barcelon starlet considering exit amid interest from Arsenal

Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye is consxidering an exit from the club just a year after joining the Catalan giants. Faye, 19, was signed for €1.5m from NK Kustosija in Croatia’s second division last summer, is keen for opportunities at the top level.

Faye has been a standout for Rafael Marquez at Barca Atletic, but unlike Pau Cubarsi, never got his chance in the first team under Xavi Hernandez. Faye is frustrated with his lack of opportunities, having debuted for Senegal, and does not understand why he hasn’t had any minutes in the first team – reportedly an area of frustration with Xavi from the Barcelona board in the final weeks of the season.

New manager Hansi Flick has arrived, but Barcelona may be open to selling Faye for the right offer, even if the plan is for him to be involved in the preseason this summer. Arsenal are the most interested in Faye, with Manchester United, Inter and Bayern Munich also looking at him. The Azulgrana also rejected an offer for Faye of around €9m from RC Lens in January.

Faye’s stance is that unless they register him for the first team, and look to sell other central defenders, he will look to leave Barcelona, as per MD.

The teenage defender certainly appears to be down the pecking order, with Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde likely to start the season ahead of him, without taking into account returning loanees Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia. Barcelona fans will no doubt be reluctant to see him go, but it seems likely Faye or naother of the defenders likely to fetch a decent fee will exit.