Atletico Madrid to release second first team player following Memphis Depay decision

Over the weekend, Memphis Depay confirmed that he has come to an mutual agreement to terminate his Atletico Madrid contract. The 30-year-old struggled during his 18-month spell in the Spanish capital, and his departure comes as the first of many in this crucial summer for Los Colchoneros.

After the Memphis announcement, Atleti are now close to releasing a second player: Stefan Savic. The Montenegrin, whose contract was automatically extended until 2025 during last season, has negotiated an early release from his deal, meaning that he will be available as a free agent. Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Monday.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid will allow the departure of Stefan Savić as a free agent this summer. Savić, under contract until June 2025, will leave for free as per his request, which the club has accepted. Several clubs are interested in signing Savić.

Savic has been linked with clubs in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia over the last few months, and either of two destinations looks like being a safe bet at this stage. His departure allows Atleti to get a significant wage off their books, which could be crucial in their bid to find a sufficient replacement.

Savic won’t be the only Atletico Madrid defender leaving on a free, as Mario Hermoso will be departing when his contract comes to an end later this month. The squad overhaul is firmly underway at the Civitas Metropolitano.