“A dream come true” – Kylian Mbappe reacts after Real Madrid signing is finally announced

On Monday, Real Madrid announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe, bringing to an end the multi-year saga surrounding the two parties. The 25-year-old will officially join on the 1st of July, when his Paris Saint-Germain contract comes to an end, and he has penned a five-year contract in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe reacted to the news minute after it was posted, revealing that it is his dream to finally join Real Madrid. He expressed his delight at making the move, and told supporters of his extreme excitement at seeing them in the near future.

“A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

Un sueño hecho realidad.

Muy feliz y orgulloso de formar parte del club de mis sueños @realmadrid Es imposible explicar lo feliz y emocionado que me siento en este momento. Estoy impaciente por veros, Madridistas, y gracias por vuestro increíble apoyo.

¡Hala Madrid! 🤍🤍🤍

Mbappe will join up with his new Real Madrid teammates after the conclusion of Euro 2024, where he will captain France. The expectation is that he will be unveiled by president Florentino Perez the week after the tournament ends.