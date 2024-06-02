(WATCH) Real Madrid fans chant for Vinicius Junior to lift the Ballon d’Or

Thousands of Real Madrid fans chanted for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or in the Spanish capital.

Vini Jr again produced on the big occasion for Los Blancos as his late goal secured a 2-0 UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

His goal at Wembley makes it back-to-back Champions League final goals for him alongside a superb overall season in Madrid.

24 goals across all competitions is his highest tally at the club in a single season and he is now the red hot favourite to win the big individual award later this year.

As part of the Champions League trophy parade tonight, the Real Madrid squad made multiple stop offs to celebrate with their fans, ahead of arriving at the Cibeles fountain.

During the Puerta del Sol leg of the tour, Real Madrid fans hailed Vini Jr’s impact and demanded he wins the award.

🚨Real Madrid fans sing for Vinicius Jr to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after his Champions League final winner 💫🇧🇷 https://t.co/SHnGnOU4EZ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 2, 2024

Vini Jr is expected to be granted a short break in the coming days before heading to the USA for Copa America duty with Brazil.