(WATCH) Dani Carvajal’s father leads Real Madrid bus on parade route

Thousands of Real Madrid fans have lined the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate their UEFA Champions League title win.

Los Blancos dug deep at Wembley Stadium as two late goals secured their 15th European Cup/Champions League trophy in London.

On the back of their La Liga title celebrations a few weeks ago, fans turned out in force again, to greet the new European champions.

As an open top bus parade snaked through Madrid, it made multiple stops, at Puerta del Sol, before heading to the Cibeles Fountain and Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal headed home the opening goal against Borussia Dortmund in the final, to break the deadlock, and eagle eyed supporters spotted a family connection in the crowds.

🐎Dani Carvajal's father (National Police officer) leads the Real Madrid open top bus parade through Madrid 👋 https://t.co/aqbn1kMigM — Football España (@footballespana_) June 2, 2024

Carvajal’s father, an inspector in National Police, was spied leading the police escort on horseback as his son partied above.

Despite fans calling for Carvajal Sr to join in the party he remain staunchly focused on his day job on the ground.