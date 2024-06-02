Toni Kroos delivers on promise in Real Madrid farewell message

Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos has given a superb final parting message to the Los Blancos supporters.

Thousands of Real Madrid fans lined the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate the 2024 UEFA Champions League title.

As the team travelled through Madrid, with the iconic Cibeles fountain their end point, Kroos was heralded at every stop.

The German international has been emotional in recent days after confirming his intention to retire from football after Euro 2024.

He gave a rousing goodbye after being substituted late on in Real Madrid’s 2-0 final win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, with a fifth European title at the club securing his legendary status in Madrid.

As part of a speech at Puerta del Sol, Kroos reminded the fans he pledged to lift a trophy there once more, weeks after their La Liga celebrations.

“The last ten years here have been incredible. Thank you for everything. Three weeks ago we promised we would be back and here we are!”

Kroos is expected to join up with the Germany squad for Euro 2024 next week with the host nation opening their tournament against Scotland on June 14.