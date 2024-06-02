Ronald Araujo confirms Barcelona future talks this summer

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has confirmed his agent is in talks with the club over his future.

The Uruguay international has already joined up with his national team ahead of the 2024 Copa America this month.

However, his club future remains a major talking point back in Catalonia, with the potential for a sale if the right price can be negotiated.

Under Xavi Hernandez’s leadership, Araujo looked unmoveable, with the former midfielder prepared to fight to keep him, regardless of rumoured €100m interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

However, with Xavi now out of the club, the situation could change, with the practicality of a huge fee allowing new boss Hansi Flick the chance to bolster three or four squad positions.

Araujo hinted that discussions are ongoing with a decision expected when he returns from international duty at the end of July.

“I’m very calm. I have a contract at Barcelona until 2026. Now, my representatives will meet with the club”, as per an interview with Uruguayan outlet Punto Penal.

“However, I’m only thinking about the national team.

“Barcelona is a club where, if you don’t win, it’s a bad season. By not winning titles, it’s considered that a season wasn’t good.”

Uruguay kick off their Copa America campaign against Panama on June 24 in Group C followed by clashes with Bolivia and hosts USA.