Real Madrid will make a €4.5m payment to Borussia Dortmund in the coming days as part of their Jude Bellingham agreement.

Los Blancos secured a 2-0 win over the Bundesliga side in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

Dortmund were made to pay for their missed chances on the night but they will now receive a financial injection from Madrid.

Real Madrid will pocket around €20m as a prize for being crowned as European champions but they have activated a clause on Bellingham.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos in a €103m deal from Dortmund last summer with the England international enjoying an incredible first season in the Spanish capital.

As per the latest from German outlet Bild, Real Madrid have already paid a €5m clause as Bellingham clinched the La Liga title.

Glory in the Champions League final means another variable has been reached with the overall deal potentially reaching €134m in the coming years.