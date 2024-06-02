Real Madrid defender still set for exit this summer despite Carlo Ancelotti words

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez lifted the Champions League for the first time on Saturday night, fulfilling every childhood dream he could have possibly had as a youngster coming through the academy. It looks as if it will be the last thing he does for Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old centre-back looked as if he was on his way out last summer, but U-turned on his decision to leave the club just weeks before his contract ran out. He is in a similar situation as things stand now. Manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted less than two weeks ago that Nacho had not made up his mind, and reportedly asked the veteran ‘are you crazy [thinking about leaving this]?’ after the Champions League final finished.

However Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Nacho remains set on leaving the club. That was as of their last update several days before the final, and there has been no mention that another Champions League triumph has altered his thinking. The most likely destinations look to be Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer in the USA.

Nacho has been at Real Madrid his entire career, coming into the first team for the first time in 2012. Since he has more or less been a very good rotational option, but has started many more games this season during the Champions League, including the semi-finals against Bayern Munich and final against Borussia Dortmund. However the competition is likely to increase again, with David Alaba and Eder Militao returning to fitness, while Los Blancos are also considering a move for Lille’s Leny Yoro.