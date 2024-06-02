Mikayil Faye update as rumours circulate around defender watched by Arsenal and Manchester United

Barcelona beat the likes of Chelsea to Mikayil Faye‘s signature last summer, bringing him in for €1.5m from NK Kustosija in Croatia, but it looks like they will face interest in the 19-year-old again.

Faye made his debut for Senegal earlier this year, scoring a long-range wondergoal on his debut, but his future is not settled, despite excellent performances for Barca Atletic. After reaching an agreement on a new deal, Faye will be involved in the first team this summer, which looked to have decided things.

🚨 Barça are receiving calls for Mikayil Faye. They think they'll get good offers in the coming days. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 2, 2024

Yet with plenty of options in central defence, and the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United all having scouted him, there’s plenty speculation that he could be sold in order to aid their financial situation. Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España have not set an asking price for Faye, as their intention is to keep him. He will do preseason with the first team.

Few would rule out an exit for Faye categorically though, with Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez currently in the pecking order ahead of him, and Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet to return from loans. It seems likely Barcelona will try to sell their surplus options, as they attempt to return to within their salary limit this summer.