Bayern Munich’s loss has been Real Madrid’s gain when it comes to Toni Kroos.

Kroos has confirmed his plan to retire from football this summer after returning to the international fold at Euro 2024.

The veteran midfielder comes into the Germany camp on the back of an incredible end to his club career in the Spanish capital.

A sixth UEFA Champions League title has brought down the curtain on his time at Los Blancos, with five won in Madrid, and one in his early career in Munich.

The Bundesliga giants controversially opted to sell Kroos ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, with interest from the Premier League, alongside Madrid.

Despite certain individuals pushing for Kroos to stay, the voices in favour of a sale were loud enough, and the rest is history.

Kroos has been sensational across a decade at Real Madrid, with a key role in those five titles, as Bayern Munich have won just one Champions League trophy.

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus was is no doubt about the error the club made back in 2014.