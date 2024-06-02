Barcelona make second U-turn of summer on future of midfielder

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto was all set to captain the club on their return to Camp Nou next season, and despite claims in the media that his future was not linked to now departed manager Xavi Hernandez. Yet it looks as if the 32-year-old is on his way out now.

Roberto has been a rotational option for the most part this season, and performed well for the most part, but also has been criticised in the past on big occasions. Xavi himself was highly complementary of Roberto, highlighting his professionalism and leadership.

Yet according to Matteo Moretto, Roberto is now closer to leaving than he is to remaining at the club. Their priorities have now changed, and Roberto’s camp are already looking at potential landing spots for the veteran midfielder.

In the past, Roberto has expressed a desire to play in Major League Soccer, and he and his family frequently visiting New York throughout the years. Recent months have seen Roberto linked to Catalan neighbours Girona, and he would provide Champions League experience for Michel Sanchez in their first season in the competition.