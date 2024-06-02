Atletico Madrid star confident over second chance after injury nightmare

Atletico Madrid are prepared to keep France international Thomas Lemar at the club this summer.

Lemar’s 2023/24 campaign was ended just weeks after the season kick off on the back of suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in September.

That sidelined him for the remainder of the season and Diego Simeone faces a decision over his future in the coming weeks.

However, with the Argentinian coach restricted in the summer transfer market, he is open to giving Lemar another chance, if he can prove his long term fitness.

As per the latest update from Marca, Lemar is focusing on his return, and will take a full part in preseason with Los Rojiblancos.

His current deal runs until 2027, and Simeone will reassess the situation in 2025, depending on his form in the coming months.

Lemar infamously joined Atletico Madrid in a €70m move from AS Monaco, after rejecting offers from the Premier League, but he has struggled to justify his price tag as injuries have racked up in his time in the Spanish capital.