Ansu Fati will reject Barcelona exit ahead of 2024/25 season

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is determined to take his chance back at the club this summer.

The Spanish international opted for a loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he looked revive his stalled career.

Injuries have been an issue for Fati’s progress in the last 18 months after his superb initial breakthrough at Barcelona.

The switch to Brighton did not work out as planned, with Fati only playing a bit part role, and former head coach Roberto De Zerbi openly criticised his performances.

With Brighton deciding against activating his purchase clause, and no call up for Euro 2024, Fati is already back in Barcelona.

Despite being expected to remain in La Liga, in 2024/25, as part of a loan move to another Spanish team, Fati wants to stay and grasp his final chance in Catalonia.

🚨Ansu Fati has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer https://t.co/YC0OrzIczg — Football España (@footballespana_) June 2, 2024

New boss Hansi Flick will offer a clean slate to his Barcelona squad in the weeks ahead but Fati has a real challenge to get back to his previous level.