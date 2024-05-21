Traffic and trains brought to standstill outside Santiago Bernabeu due to major gas leak

Early morning commuters heading to the area around the Santiago Bernabeu and up to the office district of Chamartin have been delayed and diverted due to a major gas leak around Real Madrid‘s stadium.

Work is ongoing around the Bernabeu as part of renovations to the stadium, which have extended into plans to enlarge the metro station serving the stadium, and the controversial parking project underground next to the Bernabeu.

The latter is believed to be the subject of the work that has halted the public in Madrid this morning, after a machine penetrated a gas pipe, causing a major leak, as per Telemadrid. A strong smell of gas has filled the air around the stadium.

Traffic and public transport around the Santiago Bernabeu have been halted due to large gas leak. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qaCPVMpds0 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 21, 2024

Traffic has been halted along the Paseo de Castellana, while metro trains are bypassing the Bernabeu stop on the way. The emergency services and the fire brigade are in attendance to monitor the situation, but have so far left things to the construction company to patch up the hole.