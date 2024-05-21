Sergio Ramos calls for major changes at Sevilla as salary cap set to be slashed in half

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos may be preparing for his final game ever at the club, having returned last summer to anchor their defence in a season where their ship has endured many storms. However the budget they will have to do so looks as if it will be minimal.

Los Nervionenses will finish somewhere between 11th and 16th depending on how results go in the final weekend of the season, but what is confirmed is that it will be the first season in a decade where they have not qualified for Europe. While their Europa League win got them into the Champions League last summer, it’s two seasons where their league form has looked closer to relegation material than European.

“Many things have to change. We have shown face with kids who come with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of hunger and to go to war I want people like that who stand up, suffer and feel the colours for the situation that this club is currently experiencing,” Ramos told Diario AS.

On his own future, Ramos was less forthcoming, saying the following.

“I live from day to day, as my father told me, enjoying every moment as if it were the last.”

It could well be his last game at the club against Barcelona on Sunday night, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer and in particular San Diego FC.

According to Relevo, Sporting Director Victor Orta will be working with severely reduced resources. Their salary limit as of February was €152m, but next season they expect it to drop to around €75m, less than half their current total.

This will require cuts, and Marcos Acuna, Youssouf En-Nesyri and Suso have deals until 2025, but are expected to leave. Rafa Mir, Adnan Januzaj, Joan Jordan, Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are all on their way out of the club.

It looks a grim prospect for Sevilla, who are still looking for a new manager to join them this summer, after Quique Sanchez Flores’ exit was confirmed. Sevilla looked as if they would go for Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate, but now Diego Martinez and Garcia Pimienta are gaining traction as options.