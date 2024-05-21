Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos announces shock retirement at the end of the season

Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos has shocked the world by announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, and retiring after the Euros this summer in Germany.

The 34-year-old has spoken openly of his retirement over the past two years, and has said that he would not play for another club that is not Real Madrid. He also mentioned the desire to go out on top, and with a potential La Liga and Champions League double in the offing, he certainly has the chance to do so.

Kroos came out of retirement in March to play for Germany in what will be his final tournament, at home in the Euros this summer, before he rides off into the sunset. The German metronome will do so as one of the most decorated players in history.

“July 17, 2014, the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer, but above all as a person. It was the beginning of a new life at the greatest club in the world. Today, after 10 years, at the end of the season, this life comes to an end,” Kroos announced on his podcast Einfach Mal Luppen, as carried by Marca.

He also published the following open letter to the fans.

“I will never forget this exciting and successful decade! I would like to especially thank president Florentino Perez, the club and everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But above all I want to thank you, dear Real Madrid fans, for your love and support from the first day to the last.”

“At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euros. As I have always said, Real Madrid is and will be my last club.”

180 minutes of Toni Kroos remain at Real Madrid, after a decade in which he's done it all. What a lot of memories there are to be thankful for. pic.twitter.com/jSiMlVOG6V — Football España (@footballespana_) May 21, 2024

“Today I am happy and proud to have found in my head and in my heart the right moment for this decision. My ambition was always to finish my career at the top of my level. From this moment on, there is only one main thought in my mind and nothing is going to separate me from this: Let’s go for 15!!! HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!”

In addition to the 22 titles that Kroos won in the white of Real Madrid, he also picked up a European Supercup, a Club World Cup, a Champions League, three German Cups, three Bundesliga titles, and one German Supercup with Bayern Munich, one of three clubs he represented, having spent a year on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Kroos was also crowned World Champion in 2014 with Germany, for whom he has to date won 108 caps and scored 17 goals. In total, he has made 859 appearances, scoring 90 goals and given 186 assists.

It brings the curtain down on an iconic career, that will live long in the memory of Madridistas but also world football. With Los Blancos he has two more games, one of which being the Champions League final, and one against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Germany, he will have at least three more matches left, and another four possible depending on how far die Mannschaft get.