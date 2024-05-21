Real Betis star Isco gets timeline for return after surgery on calf injury

Real Betis star Isco Alarcon has undergone surgery for a fracture in his calf, and will face a race to be back for the start of next season. Of course the most unfortunate part is the fact that the 32-year-old will miss the Euros with Spain, having reportedly played his way into the squad for just the second major tournament of his career.

As per Marca, Isco underwent successful surgery on his fractured calf bone in Sevilla, and is expected to be out for around two to three months. He will undoubtedly miss the preseason, but could be back for the start of La Liga depending on his recovery. The start of the new season looks as if it will be in mid-August.

It will not impact on Betis this season, who are already confirmed this season in seventh place, meaning Conference League football this season. Most would agree that he has been Betis’ player of the season, and Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping he can get more of the same out of him next season.