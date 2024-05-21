Mother of Kylian Mbappe drops biggest Real Madrid hint yet after giant farewell party at Paris Saint-Germain

Mother of Kylian Mbappe and his agent Fayza Lamari has dropped the biggest public hint yet that her son will be signing for Real Madrid this summer. Mbappe is expectd to sign a five-year deal with Los Blancos, and the most important thing to be decided yet is when the announcement is.

Lamari left Mbappe’s farewell party at Paris restaurant Gigi, ironically known beforehand as La Maison Blanche, or the white house, and was quizzed on her evening. She responded by saying that “Honestly, it’s like a separation, it’s magical, Paris is magical.”

Asked about her son’s next destination, she told the press that ‘I think you all already know’.

Where is Kylian Mbappe going this summer? "I think you all already know." Mother and agent of Kylian Mbappe, Fayza Lamari.#Mbappe #RealMadrid #PSGpic.twitter.com/Hd2VIx0vq1 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 21, 2024

Mbappe had invited his closest friends to the event, as well as a significant portion of the PSG squad, after spending the weekend partying in Cannes. PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was conspicuous by his absence in the 250-strong guest list, but French President Emmanuel Macron was present, although that was not confirmed by his official media relations.

The 25-year-old forward will head to the Euros with France this summer, and there is talk that his signing could be announced before that, followed by a presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of the fans. Equally, with only one or two days available for that event, it could be after the Euros too.