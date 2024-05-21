Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Leny Yoro, Barcelona dressing room to Xavi chaos and Sevilla manager search

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

New club for Maurizio Sarri not close despite claim of four offers

The reality is that Sarri does not have anything advanced with any club right now, according to my information. Bologna have asked about him as a potential replacement for Thiago Motta, and Sevilla have also asked about him, but the truth is that he is waiting for an offer and a project to come up that he is keen on.

On Monday, Sarri did an interview where he expressed that he had four approaches from clubs abroad, he has been linked to Milan a lot, but I can rule him out as an option at San Siro. I think he’s waiting for what might come up in the market, but no advanced negotiations right now.

Sevilla have former Unai Emery assistant on shortlist for managerial role

Sevilla were interested in departing Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate, but he had basically given his word to RCD Mallorca that he would come in to replace Javier Aguirre as long as they were not relegated to Segunda. On Sunday night, they secured safety, so it looks as if he will go to Mallorca in the end. Sevilla tried to get him and attempted to hijack the deal, but as long as Mallorca didn’t go down, Arrasate was happy to go there.

Now Sevilla are still looking for their next candidate. Torino boss Ivan Juric has been spoken about a lot, but I don’t have information that Sevilla will go for him. Then Sarri was sounded out, but things didn’t go any further than that.

They have a shortlist, but it’s very much open to change, as can be seen with Sarri and Juric, who are not in the running as it stands. One of the various names being considered is former Granada manager and Sevilla Atletico coach Diego Martinez, but one of several, and no decision has been taken just yet.

Barcelona players in shock at rumours over Xavi Hernandez future

It’s hard to know what’s happening with Xavi Hernandez just yet, they will speak next week, but it’s no exaggeration to say that anything can happen. It remains true that Xavi has not been given any indication that the situation has changed.

Right now, there are players in the Barcelona dressing room that are in shock, they don’t know what to think about it. There are various dynamics at play, for instance, if you have Xavi there, you know he will give the young players a chance, and that he has confidence in Robert Lewandowski. But it’s more about the atmosphere, beforehand everything seemed like Xavi was continuing, and now there are doubts.

One case to keep an eye on, logically, is Vitor Roque. The Brazilian has not had much game time, and his situation is one that could change depending on the manager.

How much are Real Madrid willing to spend on Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro?

There’s Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs interested that Real Madrid have as competition, and they don’t want to spend big money on Leny Yoro. At a ‘reasonable’ price they’d be happy to do business, but the truth is that Real Madrid likely to offer less than €40m for Yoro.

No doubt Lille are asking a lot (€60m, as per multiple reports from others), but the economic side of the deal remains important for Real Madrid. They are not going to throw money out the window for a boy that, as brilliant as he is, and even if Real Madrid are his priority, is out of contract in 2025. So it could be tricky.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.