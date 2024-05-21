Fears Barcelona return to Camp Nou could be delayed until end of next season

There’s been so much going on at Barcelona, that the fact that they have spent the entire year away from Camp Nou at Montjuic has been mentioned relatively little, but they might be there longer than they would like.

The current schedule is for Barcelona to return to Camp Nou by the end of December, a date delayed from November, with two tiers open and a capacity of around 60,000. That’s a timescale the club maintains, and they are set to request more away games in the first half of the season from La Liga in order to take advantage of the increased capacity and better accessibility at Camp Nou.

As per Relevo, there are fears by those on the ground that it could be delayed even further. The phrase they quote is that ‘It’s not that we won’t get there by December, it’s that we don’t know if it will be ready for March.’

This would be a significant blow for Barcelona, who benefit more economically from Camp Nou, and competitively from a closer and more intense atmosphere than at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.