Barcelona take interest in 30-year-old forward as cut-price alternative to attacking priorities

Barcelona have highlighted the likes of Nico Williams as their top attacking priority this summer, but are also preparing for a situation which involves them operating within much finer financial margins. One player that fits within those margins is Ayoze Perez of Real Betis.

The 30-year-old is of interest to Barcelona, and has a release clause of just €4m. This season he has scored 11 times and given two assists, and one of the key advantages of his prospective signing is his versatility, being able to operate anywhere across the front three. Diario AS say that he is a player that Barcelona have taken an interest before, and his price tag, experience and technical ability all work in his favour.

🚨 Sergi Roberto played with a rib injury yesterday, suffered in the Girona game. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2024

This season Ayoze has started in 31 of his 37 games that he has played in, proving a regular for Manuel Pellegrini, generally operating behind or wide of a number nine. Ayoze could well prove a useful squad player for Barcelona, but is unlikely to be a starter, and will probably not move the needle for them a great deal next season.