Barcelona enquire about La Liga talent as Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United find out asking price

Valencia starlet Javi Guerra began making waves in La Liga after some crucial contributions to their survival fight last season, and began the season in the same vein this year, coming up with a number of important goals. It has seen him attract the attention of a number of large European sides.

Previously, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal have all sent scouts to watch Guerra in action, and Sport now say that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has enquired about his availability with Los Che. Their information is that he would be available for ‘well below’ €30m, despite his €100m release clause and long contract until 2027. Valencia are open to negotiations.

Some of the noise around Guerra has quietened in recent months as his performances have varied more often, which seems natural for a player who has just passed the one-year mark as a regular in La Liga. Generally the 21-year-old has operated as an all-round midfielder in front of pivot Pepelu, who is also on Barcelona’s radar.