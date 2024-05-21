Atletico Madrid star has surprise €15m release clause – three forwards linked to replace him

Atletico Madrid’s relationship with Alvaro Morata has always been somewhat complicated, arriving as one of their most expensive signings in their history and loaned out a year later. It looked as if he would finally become the 20-goal per season striker Atletico needed in La Liga, but a stunning first half of the season has given way to a frustrating second.

Nevertheless, Relevo say that Atletico have full faith Morata for next season, but know that he could leave if a team pays his release clause this summer. They are powerless to stop the 31-year-old leaving if a €15m bid comes in, which is surprisingly low for a forward of his quality.

🚨 BREAKING – Álvaro Morata’s wife on IG: “Last one ❤️🤍🏟️” along with a picture of her and their kids at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/IHc0RdcxWY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 20, 2024

Morata has also been contacted by Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Shabab. After he went over to the fans to bid farewell to them on Sunday, and following his partner’s story post, it has only strrengthened speculation over his future.

El Stuttgart está interesado en el delantero del AZ Alkmaar Vangelis Pavlidis para sustituir la posible marcha de Serhou Guirassy, que tiene una cláusula de 17,5 millones de euros y está siendo seguido por el Borussia Dortmund. El Atlético de Madrid también ha preguntado por… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 20, 2024

As per Matteo Moretto, Atletico have enquired about Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, who is also of interest to Borussia Dortmund, and has a €17.5m release clause. Girona forward Artem Dovbyk was linked to Atletico last week, and has a release clause of €40m, while Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth would be available for €38m – both those of Sorloth and Dovbyk seem much higher than Atletico are likely to spend. Sorloth is also happy in Castellon, and would require some persuading.